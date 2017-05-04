Williams 911: week of May 3

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers arrested a female for a valid felony warrant on Boyd;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on South Road;
• Officers responded to an intoxicated driver leaving little league field, officers stopped vehicle on Ninth Street and Route 66, female arrested for DUI;
• Officers assisted citizen by changing tire on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Boyd, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to domestic on Edison Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took in found property on Morse Avenue;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;
• Officers dealt with civil matter on Ninth Street;
• Officers arrested a male for Extreme DUI on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took report of private property accident at local gas station on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to incorrigible juvenile on Oak;
• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;
• Offices responded to complaint of trash flowing out of trash cans on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to stabbing victim at clinic, occurred in Phoenix, turned over to Phoenix PD.
• Officers took private property accident report at Taco Bell;
• Officers assisted DPS with search of vehicle after arrest on I-40;
• Officers took threats report on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Humboldt, unfounded;
• Offices took report of threats via Facebook on Route 66;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Pine and Railroad Avenue’
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Sixth Street;
• Officers responded to a fire alarm at local hotel, malfunctioning alarm;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers arrested a male for a valid city warrant on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;
• Officers took report of theft/use of credit card, detectives investigated and arrested female for fraud use of credit card and theft;
• Officers assisted Yavapai County Sheriff Office with domestic where the victim showed up at Williams Police Department;
• Officers responded to marijuana smoke coming from rooms at hotel, nothing found by officers;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers issued eight citation and gave out 20 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
