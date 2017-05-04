Williams 911: week of May 3

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers arrested a female for a valid felony warrant on Boyd;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on South Road;

• Officers responded to an intoxicated driver leaving little league field, officers stopped vehicle on Ninth Street and Route 66, female arrested for DUI;

• Officers assisted citizen by changing tire on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Boyd, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took in found property on Morse Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Ninth Street;

• Officers arrested a male for Extreme DUI on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took report of private property accident at local gas station on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to incorrigible juvenile on Oak;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Offices responded to complaint of trash flowing out of trash cans on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to stabbing victim at clinic, occurred in Phoenix, turned over to Phoenix PD.

• Officers took private property accident report at Taco Bell;

• Officers assisted DPS with search of vehicle after arrest on I-40;

• Officers took threats report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Humboldt, unfounded;

• Offices took report of threats via Facebook on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Pine and Railroad Avenue’

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to a fire alarm at local hotel, malfunctioning alarm;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid city warrant on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took report of theft/use of credit card, detectives investigated and arrested female for fraud use of credit card and theft;

• Officers assisted Yavapai County Sheriff Office with domestic where the victim showed up at Williams Police Department;

• Officers responded to marijuana smoke coming from rooms at hotel, nothing found by officers;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers issued eight citation and gave out 20 warnings.

