Sheriff seeks assistance in Red Lake double homicide

Williams, Ariz. – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is currently investigating a double homicide in the Red Lake Community located eight miles north of Williams, Arizona.

On Tuesday, May 2, at approximately 9 a.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a neighbor of the victims reporting he had found his neighbor dead. Sheriff’s Deputies from the Williams District responded to the location and upon further investigation in the residence found two deceased adults, one male and one female who had resided at the home. The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit out of Flagstaff was contacted and responded to the location.

CCSO is asking for the public’s help in attempting to locate the couple’s vehicle missing from the home. They are looking for a 4-door, 2006 Jeep Liberty white in color, bearing Arizona plate 123-VDL.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CCSO at, (928) 774-4523.