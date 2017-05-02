Williams Police receive grant for DUI patrol truck

The Williams Police Department (WPD), in conjunction with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) ,recently announced the award of a DUI Enforcement Vehicle Grant dedicated to removing impaired drivers from the roadway.

The $47,000 grant was awarded to WPD by GOHS for the purchase and implementation of a DUI Enhanced Patrol Vehicle.

The WPD plans to strictly enforce impaired driving issues throughout the city utilizing the vehicle during the 2017-2018 season. Seatbelt and child restraint enforcement is also a priority during this safety campaign.

This is the eighth consecutive year the Governor’s Office has partnered with WPD to fund traffic safety and DUI enforcement activities. The partnership has promoted a multi-faceted safe driving program with positive results and notice within the community.

WPD asks everyone to refrain from driving impaired and to obey all traffic laws to keep citizens and visitors safe.