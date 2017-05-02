Williams High School students compete in egg drop

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams High School science teacher Michael Lee wrapped up a recent unit with and egg drop contest where students wrapped raw eggs in protective packaging and dropped them from the bleachers above the school's parking lot. The students were given a choice of 12 items to cushion the eggs.
