Out of the past: The Grand Canyon Hotel

The Grand Canyon Hotel in the 1920s.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 2, 2017 1:40 p.m.

    • The Grand Canyon Hotell 1898 and 1920. The hotel is still operating in the same location.

    photo

    Photo/Williams Library Historical Photo Archive

    The Grand Canyon Hotel in 1898.

