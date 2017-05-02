Community clean-up scheduled for May 6

The Williams Clean and Beautiful committee is having a community cleanup day May 6 and is seeking volunteers.

Those interested in collecting trash should meet at the parking lot behind the Williams Visitor Center at 9 a.m. with hats and gloves. The Williams Clean and Beautiful committee will provide trash bags.

Clean and Beautiful Committee member Carol Glassburn said it is important for people to take pride in how Williams looks

Glassburn said residents can also use cleanup day to tidy up areas that aren’t on the official route.

The committee has arranged for people to drop off household items at the rodeo barn and transfer stations that day. Computers, televisions, VCRs, stereos, copiers, and fax machines can be recycled at the Williams Rodeo Barn between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paper shredding can also be done at the barn. Household batteries can be disposed of at the sign-in table behind the visitor center.

The City of Williams is offering free large appliance removal for residents who place a work order at (928) 635-4451. Each household can have one large appliance picked up at their residence.

Automobile tires (off the rim) can be dropped off at the transfer station between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. No large truck or off road tires will be accepted.

The committee is providing hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and soda until noon. There will also be coffee and pastries. Easter eggs with treasures will be hidden along the cleanup routes, with a possible cash price.

For Coconino County residents with identification, hazardous waste can be accepted in Flagstaff. In an effort to provide timelier customer service, Flagstaff Household Hazardous Waste Center accepts 40 gallons (400 pounds) of residential waste per visit at 6770 E. Landfill Road. They are open Wednesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available at (928) 527-9005.

More information about clean-up day is available by calling the city of Williams at (928) 635-4451.