Community Calendar: Week of May 3

Opportunity to join Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce

Williams business owners are invited to a meeting with the Greater Flagstaf Chamber of Commerce representatives May 4 at 10 a.m. at Williams Cordova Post 13, 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams.

Those interested in the benefits and opportunities are welcome.

Save-Meant to Rescue shoe drive begins

SAVE-Meant to Rescue will launch a shoe drive May 1 to June 12 to raise money for its animal rescue and adoption facility. Shoe donations will support Micro-Enterprises in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Save-MTR. Used or new shoe dropoff locations are: Safeway Food Stores, Old Trails TrueValue, National Bank of Arizona or donation boxes around Williams. More information is available at www.williamspetrescue.com.

Porch sale at Our Mountain Gallery

A porch sale at Our Mountain Gallery, 428 W. Route 66, will take place May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items include: furniture, bake ware, household items and other miscellaneous treasures May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is available from Mary Minnich at (419) 825-5745.

Bingo May 11 and 26

The Williams VFW post is having Bingo May 11 and May 26 at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W Grant, corner of Grant and 2nd. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years of age to enter, food and drinks will be available for sale.

Registration open for Balls for Dogs golf tournament

Save-Meant-to-Rescue’s annual fundraising golf touranment is coming May 20. Registration is now open. The $75 fee includes lunch. More information is available from Robin Eckell at (928) 635-4726.

Historic photos of the Williams community needed

The Williams Library Historical Photo project needs your photos. The project collects historic photos and scans them into their collection for the public. Any photos from Williams’ past, especially businesses, are needed. More information is available from Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Life After Loss Support meetings May 4 and 18

The Life After Loss Support Group will meet May 4 and May 18 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. The group is for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one under any circumstances. More information for new attendees is available by calling (928) 779-1227 to register.

Historic Yellow House garden sale and home tour May 27

The Historic Yellow House garden sale and historic home tour takes place May 27 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Homemade cinnamon rolls will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. until they are gone as a fundraiser for the Williams Fire Department. The home tours take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon and is by donation only. The Yellow House is located on the corner of Grant Avenue and Sixth Street. More information is available at (601) 818-6559.

New location needed for Kiwanis coat drive

The Kiwanis coat drive distribution point is in need of a new location. Kiwanis will continue to collect coats, have them professionally cleaned and deliver them to you. Your organization would store and distribute the coats. This might make a great outreach/charitable project for some organization. More information is available from Kerry-Lynn Moede at jdmoede@aol.com.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

WHS 1980-1989 reunion June 23-25

Any WHS Classmates from 1980-1989 are invited to attend the reunion. A meet and greet will take place June 23rd at the Grand Canyon Brewery from 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.. On June 24 there will be a family day and picnic from 11am-2pm at the Willliams Recreation Center. On June 25 there will be a breakfast at Grand Canyon Coffee and Cafe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an alumni party at the Sultana Theatre from 7 p.m. — 11 p.m. . RSVP by May 1. More informatin can be found by contacting Pimi P. Barrozo- Bennett at 928.853.7784.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Williams Fire Golf Tournament sponsors needed

The annual Williams Fire Department Golf fundraiser is coming June 3. Sponsors and registrants for the event are now being accepted. Contact Jeff Pettit at golf@williamsfireaz.com or (928)607-0869.

Free American flags available

The Williams Flag Project is offering free flag, poles and brackets by calling (888) 289-7092.

Lions Club community calendar seeking submissions

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2017-2018 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 50th issue of this Williams tradition, contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166.

Feral cat neuter and return volunteers needed

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) has recently been notified that we have grant money for all feral cats in Williams. TNR is in need of volunteers to set traps and get them to the clinics in Flagstaff. More information for anyone willing to help is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.

