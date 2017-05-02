Color Run raises money for Williams Elementary-Middle School

Giuliana Fairlie, Gretchyn Fairlie, Addyson Endicott, and Geneva Fairlie celebrate after completing the run.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

Giuliana Fairlie, Gretchyn Fairlie, Addyson Endicott, and Geneva Fairlie celebrate after completing the run.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: May 2, 2017 10:18 a.m.

    • WEMS Student Council and teacher Josh Bukowiecki organized a fundraising Color Run April 29. Money from the run supports extracurriculars at the school.

    Photo Gallery

    Color Run raises money for Williams Elementary-Middle School

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.