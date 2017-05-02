Color Run raises money for Williams Elementary-Middle School

Photo by Wendy Howell.
WEMS Student Council and teacher Josh Bukowiecki organized a fundraising Color Run April 29. Money from the run supports extracurriculars at the school.
