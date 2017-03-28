Obituary: Dindy Harbeson

Dindy Harbeson was born April 20, 1919 in Grafton, West Virginia. Harbeson passed away March 22, 2017 in Sebastian, Florida. She was a homemaker, floral designer, girl shout leader and Good Samaritan volunteer. Harbeson is survived by her daughters Daphne Harbeson of Sebastian, Florida; Diana Mahan of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey; Deborah Harbeson of Fort Meyers, Florida and Dindy Harbeson of Williams, Arizona, son-in-law Ronnie Mahan of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, Larry Geyman of Williams, Arizona, grandchildren Lynn, Jon, Tempe, Thor, Dorinda and Davis and 17 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Williams on Saturday, April 28.