Back in flight: Birds of Prey show returns to Bearizona

Despite snow flurries, about 15 people huddled on benches March 23 eager for the appearance of the first raptor at the popular Birds of Prey show at Bearizona.

A low flying European eagle owl appeared on stage as Susan Davidson, director of the show, brought a young volunteer to the stage. The young man was given the task to be a mouse, or prey, for the owl.

“My goal is education,” Davidson said after the show. “I like to teach natural history to people, not just facts.

Davidson has worked with raptors for most of her life. She began her work in falconry and raptor rehabilitation and then moved into a position working with raptors at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson.

Looking to retire in Flagstaff, Davidson instead formed High Country Raptors and began raptor shows at Flagstaff Arboretum.

“I just thought it would be fun to do because I missed doing stuff like that,” Davidson said.

Davidson and her staff built up the program at the Arboretum and they eventually made the move to Bearizona. The Birds of Prey show has now been at Bearizona for seven years.

The Bearizona programs have demonstrations by the birds and dramatic free flight with the birds flying closely overhead as they crisscross the crowd. During the three daily shows, visitors come face to face with hawks, owls, falcons and other raptors.

Davidson enjoys working with the birds, but especially enjoys the educational aspect of raptor shows.

“I like to teach them natural history,” Davidson said. “People don’t remember facts so we try to do more stories about the birds.”

During the March 23 show, Davidson shared about George, a great horned owl. George was found on the ground and people assumed he was abandoned and brought him to Davidson.

“I like to tell people that if you find a baby bird on the ground, the best thing is to leave it and watch to see if the parents come back to it,” she said. “Owlets especially are not ready t

o fly but leave the nest way before they are ready and just branch their way back up.”

Davidson said many birds leave their young during the day and return to them at night.

“People think they’ve been abandoned, but if it looks healthy most likely it hasn’t been abandoned,” she said. “So the bird is basically kidnapped.”

Many of the birds at Bearizona were acquired from kind-hearted individuals who thought they were helping a bird by raising it in their home.

“We have some birds that were imprinted and just can’t be released to the wild now,” Davidson said.

Davidson likes to also talk about how raptors are a sign of a healthy ecosystem. She said most predators need a lot of prey to sustain themselves.

“There for a while we tried to wipe out all predators thinking we didn’t need many,” she said. “But predators need a lot of prey animals. Barn owls can eat a thousand mice per year although they only weigh a pound, so if you see lots of prey animals that is a bad sign and the base is hurting.”

Davidson works with three other paid staff and a crew of volunteers. Each day the staff tends the birds and monitors their health. Davidson likes to have each bird fly every day.

“We don’t acquire birds very often because we like to have each bird out once a day if possible,” she said.

Davidson said they are careful with the birds and make sure none are pushed into performing in any of the three daily shows.

The staff uses positive reinforcement in their training and management of the birds, skunks and other animals in their shows. Davidson said they want the birds and other animals to trust them.

“Sometimes the bird doesn’t feel like performing,” she said. “We will open their box for them to come out and then we just realize they don’t feel like doing this. It is the same way with the skunks. We open the kennel door and if they don’t come out we don’t force them. So sometimes we won’t have skunks in the program and that’s just the way it is.”

Davidson said Bearizona has been a good venue for the Birds of Prey show. She said the shows typically run three times per day from March to November, but the staff has considered doing a few weekend shows in the winter.

“The birds actually enjoy the snow,” she said. “But what is tough is the wind. Our largest bird is just six pounds and they get blown around. You don’t see many birds out flying in the wind.”