Williams Community Fund grant helps 65 families with utility payments

During the colder winter months, many with fixed or reduced incomes have a difficult time in meeting their living expenses, especially when it comes to meeting the higher utility costs incurred during the season.

While summer in northern Arizona is usually very pleasant, the severe winter this year has been very challenging for under and unemployed citizens. Those who work in the tourist industry and face cutbacks, like when hours are cut when the Polar Express finishes in early January, can find it to be a challenging time financially.

For this past fiscal year, the local conference chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul has assisted those in need with more than $11,533 in utility assistance payments. This is by far the largest area of expense for the society, which come in at about 48 percent of the society’s annual budget. These utility payments assisted over 65 families and 395 men, women and children to keep lights and heat on.

The $1,500 grant from the greater Williams Community Fund was the largest single source of income for the society to assist those less fortunate with utility costs. Last year was the third consecutive year that the society had received this grant.

The International Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in 1833, and the first American conference was founded in St. Louis in 1845.

The society assists the poor and needy regardless of their religious or faith background, and is run by lay volunteers. Membership is open to all persons regardless of their faith backgrounds.