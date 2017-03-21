Williams 911: week of March 22

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers responded to an assault trespass at local restaurant, suspect identified and trespassed victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;
• Officers responded to three transients who have been causing issues in city at Love’s Travel Stop where a trucker brought them in a couple of days ago, all three were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Officers responded to male attempting to enter homes, suspect found and had felony warrant, he was arrested and booked;
• Officers assisted a local fire department with fire on Garland Prairie;
• Officers investigated non-injury accident on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to accident near Bearizona, male wrecked vehicle and was arrested for DUI;
• Officers took several reports of private property accidents at Love’s Travel Stop and Safeway;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at several locations in city;
• Officers responded male and female who passed fake $100 bill at a restaurant;
• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Route 66, subject taken to Flagstaff Medical Center;
• Officers responded to trespassers on McPherson, male and female were arrested for warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Railroad Avenue and Slagel Street;
• Officers responded to several alarms in city;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Safeway, male arrested for disorderly conduct and trespass;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street and Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, unhappy customer that left;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Morse Avenue;
• Officers responded to panic alarm at clinic, false alarm;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Frank Way;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers found open door at business during security check on Ninth Street, building checked and secured;
• Officers found open door at business during security check on Rodeo Road, building checked and secured;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Torrey Pines;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel;
• Officers arrested a male for a warrant on 7th.
• Officers responded to trespass at local store on Grand Canyon Blvd, female trespassed after causing disturbance.
• Officers took report of shoplift at Safeway.
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Quarter Horse.
• Officers responded to kids playing in water at Santa Fe, talked to parents.
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Blvd, subject removed Of Police
• Officers responded to an intoxicated female at local restaurant that was refused service, subject removed from business.
• Officers assisted Lifeline on 4th.
• Officers took report of theft of electronic device at Lost Canyon.
• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s.
• Officers responded to an alarm on 7th.
• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI and open container on Rodeo.
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Blvd.
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin.
• Officers conducted traffic assist on Railroad.
• Officers probation in city.
• Officers investigated non injury accident on RT66.
• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel.
• Officers investigated non injury on Grand Canyon Blvd.
• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel.
• Officers assisted medical on 3rd, turned over to Lifeline.
• Officers assisted medical on Homestead, turned over to Lifeline.
• Officers responded to fight on 3rd, subject left area.
• Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 17 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
