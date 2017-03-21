Out of the past: Harvey House - Escalante Hotel

The Escalante Hotel opened in Ash Fork March 1, 1907 and was built of steel and concrete in the mission style of Spanish architecture. The hotel covered a space of 420 feet by 200 feet. Cost was approximately $115,000. The ground floor of the structure was the lunch room fitted with a circular counter, a large curio shop, news stand/reading room and a barber shop. There was also a beautiful chrystal chandelier lighted dining room which was somewhat centered within the hotel. The east side of the hotel hosted beautiful gardens. Ash Fork was an important railroad junction at that time. Passengers and freight bound for central and southern Arizona boarded trains at the famed Hotel Escalante. Alas, the hotel was torn down in the ‘70’s. The effort to prevent such a loss failed. Photo/Ash Fork Museum