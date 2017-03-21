I-40 lane restrictions west of Williams March 21-24

Motorists traveling along a two-mile segment of Interstate 40 near Williams should allow extra travel time while a right-lane restriction is in place between Devil Dog Road (milepost 156) and Country Club Road (milepost 161). The restriction will affect westbound travel first and then eastbound travel in the same stretch.

The lane restriction, needed to prepare for pavement repairs, will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, through Friday, March 24, along with a 12-foot width restriction. There is a possibility that weather will require a continuation of this restriction early next week.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

For more information, please call Coralie Cole, ADOT senior community relations officer, at 602.501.4899 or email: ccole@azdot.gov.