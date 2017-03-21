Elephant Rocks Golf Course open for season

Local golfers enjoy a round of golf at Elephant Rocks Golf Course.

  • Originally Published: March 21, 2017 4:58 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - After opening the first nine holes March 11, continued warm weather and sunny skies allowed Elephant Rocks Golf Course to open all 18 holes at the course March 18.

