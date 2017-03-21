City settles in Stilwell wrongful termination case

The city of Williams has settled a lawsuit with former Williams water superintendent Ronnie Stilwell.

According to Williams City Manager Skylor Miller, the city is paying Stilwell $280,000 for a wrongful termination lawsuit brought against the city in 2011.

Previously, a U.S. District Court tossed out Stilwell’s suit, but a federal appeals court ruled in August that the former Williams water superintendent could sue the city for violating his First Amendment rights by firing him in what he said was retaliation for an age-discrimination complaint.

A divided panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in August that Stilwell’s free-speech suit was not barred by provisions of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the case was sent back to the U.S. District Court.

Stilwell became superintendent of the water department in Williams in 1991 and served in that position until 2011, when he was fired after the city investigated complaints about his performance.

However, prior to his firing, Stilwell became familiar with a lawsuit brought against the city by a former human resources director who accused the city of age discrimination.

Stilwell said his plan to testify in the age-discrimination suit prompted then-Assistant City Manager Joe Duffy to retaliate.

Following the revelation of Stillwell’s intent to testify, Stilwell said Duffy began to call his job performance into question and Duffy met with him several times to discourage him from testifying in the suit. Stilwell also said Duffy began taking negative actions toward him.

According to Stilwell, after numerous confrontations between Duffy and Stilwell over Stilwell’s planned testimony, Duffy began an investigation into Stilwell’s handling of the city’s water supply.

The investigation determined there was mishandling at the water plant. In December of 2010, Stilwell was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into his performance, and fired in January 2011.

Stilwell sued the city on a number of grounds, but the district court rejected his claims. It ruled, among other things, that retaliation protections laid out in the Age Discrimination in Employment Act precluded his separate suit for a First Amendment violation.

But the appeals court panel disagreed, leaving Stilwell free to pursue his suit against the city.

In his dissent, Judge Ferdinand F. Fernandez said the court’s task was to “determine whether Congress intended to make the ADEA exclusive.”

“We have already said that Congress did just that,” Fernandez wrote, pointing to a previous case in which the 9th Circuit established that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act is the “exclusive remedy” for claims related to age discrimination.

The suit ended up back at the U.S. District Court where the city settled with Stilwell, his attorneys and his ex-wife.

City attorney Kenneth H. Brendel could not be reached for comment.