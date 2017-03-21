Canyon Trading on Route 64 comes down

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
After hosting Grand Canyon travelers for over 40 years, Canyon Trading Post on State Route 64 is torn down. The trading post opened in the 1970s and greeted travelers enroute to the Grand Canyon. The building once hosted a restaurant, gas station and curio shop. The business changed hands several times and fell into disrepair in the last five years.
