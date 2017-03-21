ADOT work continues on I-40; closures begin above Oak Creek Canyon

With warmer weather in the high country, Arizona Department of Transportation maintenance crews are catching up with pavement repair along Interstate 40 and State Route 89A after an active winter season.

Beginning this week, crews will lay asphalt over existing pavement on I-40 to smooth rough sections of road between mileposts 169 and 172 eastbound, about 10 miles east of Williams. Work will also occur on I-40 eastbound at mileposts 92, 96 and 102-104, in between the US 93 junction and Seligman.

ADOT has two projects coming later this year along I-40 between Flagstaff and Williams that will add a new layer of pavement in both directions.

Patch work and overlays will also continue on State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon. The 9-mile stretch of road has required weekday traffic restrictions since March 6 for necessary upgrades. Work will continue through the fall.

Additional nighttime restrictions along State Route 89A began March 20. The entire road between Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon is closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to ADOT. This night closure begins at Griffith Springs near Forest Highlands and continues to the overlook above the switchbacks.

ADOT requires the road restrictions wihle workers add turning and passing lanes, and increase shoulder widths to make the road safer for high volume traffic. Crews are also flattening side slopes to improve a recovery zone allowing drivers to regain control of vehicles that leave the roadway.

Interstate 17 to and from State Route 179 is an alternate route at night and for those wishing to avoid work-related delays on weekdays in Oak Creek Canyon.

There will be no daytime restrictions on weekends or major holidays, and there will be no overnight restrictions on major holidays.

The work continues a project that began last year. More information is available at azdot.gov/89a.