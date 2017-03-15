Man arrested in Junipine Estates burglaries

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Randy Matthew Kyle Herrera was arrested today in connection with at least two burglaries that occurred recently in the Junipine Estates area north of Williams.



Herrera was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility under charges of two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and two counts of trespass. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing as detectives attempt to identify property connected to other burglaries in the area.



On March 14, a warrant was served to search the residence of Herrera. Herrera had been identified as a suspect in a recent burglaries based on ATV tracks left at the scene of one of the recent burglaries as well as property seen at his residence. During the search, items were found that were linked to at least two of the residential burglaries that have happened in the Red Lake area. Herrera made statements linking him to at least two of the burglaries.

Since early 2015, there have been over 30 residential burglaries in north of Williams. A large number of the burglaries occurred at vacant or vacation homes, but sheds and other structures also were burglarized. Items taken during the burglaries included electronics, jewelry, power tools, firearms and mail. Several reports of thefts, criminal damage, trespass and suspicious activity have been reported in the area. The sheriff’s office held two recent community meetings in the greater Red Lake area to inform residents of the situation and to educate them on how to reduce the chance they may be victimized.

Steps you can take to help reduce your chances of becoming a victim of burglary or theft include keeping doors, windows, sheds and vehicles locked at all times. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office also advises not leaving any valuables inside vehicles, trailers or truck beds. Additionally, they encourage residents to work with their neighbors to keep an eye open for suspicious activity and take photos and/or videos of valuable property, record serial numbers, engrave items that do not have serial numbers for later identification/recovery.

If you are the victim, report the crime immediately. The sheriff’s office advises not touch anything and be mindful of possible shoe or tire tracks that may provide evidence. Suspicious activity should be reported immediately to local law enforcement agency: Sheriff’s Office – 911 for emergencies and 1-800-338-7888, option 1 for Dispatch to for non-emergencies, or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

