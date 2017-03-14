Williams AYSO summer soccer online registration has begun

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3.

“Registration was way up last year,” said AYSO Williams Coordinator Susie Daly. “Coach Eche (Phillip Echeverria) was great last year. He helped us a lot last year with fields.”

The Williams teams will be a part of the Flagstaff AYSO program, which also includes the Grand Canyon.

Daly said the program has been strong in the past but lack of water in previous years kept Williams from hosting games, which required travel to Flagstaff to play.

“Fortunately we had six games in Williams last year,” Daly said. “I’m pushing to have a lot more.”

Daly said all of the practices will be here in Williams.

“We desperately need coaches and referees,” Daly said. “Referees can be as young as age 12.”

The teams will be created depending on how many kids register and what the ages are of the players. Daly said last year they had one U5 team, one U6 team, two U8 teams, a U10 team and a U12 team.

“We didn’t have enough older kids last year, but we could always add more,” she said.

Registration cost for soccer is $85, which includes a uniform shirt, shorts and socks. Those interested can register at www.eAYSO.org and need to sign up for the Flagstaff/Williams Region.