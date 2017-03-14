Middle school Falcons face-off with Spartans (photo gallery)

Chyanne Echeverria spikes the ball during a March 11 game.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

Chyanne Echeverria spikes the ball during a March 11 game.

  • Originally Published: March 14, 2017 11:18 a.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Ash Fork’s plays a game against the Falcons A team March 11. The Falcons won 18-25, 25-21, 18-16.

    Photo Gallery

    Middle School Volleyball March 11

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.