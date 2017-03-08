Young Life prepares for annual Steak Dinner and Auction Mar. 26

Williams Young Life is selling tickets and accepting donations for the 12th annual Steak Dinner and Auction to be held at Lost Canyon March 26.

The group is hosting a silent and live auction to raise money for local youth to attend Young Life camp June 11-17. Adult tickets are $8, children ages 3-9 are $5, and children under three are free. Guests may also choose to purchase a table for eight for $55.

“The junior high kids are going to California, and the high schoolers are going to Lost Canyon this year,” said Young Life leader Christin Kopicky.

Entry tickets cover dinner and the opportunity to participate in the silent and live auctions. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m. and dinner is served at 5 p.m. The live auction begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at Grand Canyon Café or from any Young Life or Wyldlife student.

The group is also seeking donations for auction items. All proceeds from the event will go directly to support Young Life’s work with local youth in Williams. Young Life is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Lost Canyon Young Life camp is located at 1450 S. Perkinsville Rd.

Young Life club for high school students meets every Monday at 7:27 p.m. at 400 S. 10th St. Campaigners, a more in depth club for high school students, meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop in Williams.

Wyldlife club is for middle school students and meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at 400 S. 10th St., with the Campaigners meeting alternating Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at 225 W. Hancock in Williams.

“There isn’t much of a difference with the groups,” Kopicky said. “Each group has their club activity once each week and there is also a time for kids to grow deeper in their faith and that’s with Campaigners.”

The mission of Young Life is to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grown in their faith. They accomplish this mission by praying for young people, building relationships, and sharing their lives and Jesus with teens. The group is organized by volunteers and is supported by donations.



Williams Young Life aims to create an engaging atmosphere of acceptance, and love where kids can be heard, noticed and free to have a home away from home.

Anyone interested in the Young Life groups can contact Kopicky at (928)310-6930 or email at kopicky@gmail.com.