UPDATE: Power restored to all of Williams at 9 p.m. Mar. 8

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Power to the entire city of Williams has been restored as of 9 p.m., Mar. 8. APS employees from Flagstaff transferred power to a mobile transformer while working on the damaged transformer.

Mar. 9, 12:40 p.m. -

Power has been restored to parts of Williams after a blown transformer breaker caused a region wide power outage. Power has also been restored to Grand Canyon Village, Tusayan and Red Lakes.

"Most of the city is back up," he said. "Williams 20 Transformer breaker blew. APS engineers are investigating."

Williams 20 Transformer is the area around Williams High School and Safeway.

Mar. 9, 11:20 a.m. -

At this time, both the park and town of Tusayan, Red Lake and certain parts of Williams are without power. Grand Canyon School released students at 1 p.m. due to the outage. Buses at the park will run their normal routes.

Ash Fork and Parks were not affected.

APS engineers are currently investigating the outage.

According to Williams City Manager Skylor Miller, the entire city of Williams experienced the outage.

Reports estimate it could be several hours before power will be back online.