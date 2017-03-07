Williams Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on fourth home

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Area Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors are ready to guide Habitat as it breaks ground on its fourth house.

Recently elected officers for 2017 include Rodger Ely as president, Patty Williams as vice president, Bud Parenteau as treasurer and Barb Parenteau as secretary. These board members are working with Habitat’s new home partners, Christina Hernandez and Jose Martinez family on the organization’s fourth home in Williams. The foundation for the home was dug by JMZ Excavating two weeks ago. Williams’ Habitat coordinators plan to start their fifth house in late June.

For those looking to write off part of their state taxes Williams Habitat for Humanity is accepting donations that count as a not-for-profit tax donation.

In order to help meet their home building goals, Habitat is participating in the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit program which helps the organization with its next home build and supports affordable housing and home ownership for qualified Williams families.

Donations of up to $400 for single filers and $800 for those married filing jointly can be made to Habitat or other non-profit organizations of your choice.

More information is available from Bud Parenteau at (928) 635-4393 or Francis Mazza (701) 361-2324.