Williams 911: week of March 8

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a noise complaint on Oak Avenue, the music was turned down;

• Officers responded to an intoxicated person causing issues on Edison Avenue, the issue was handled on the scene by officers;

• Officers turned a medical call on Eleventh Street over to Life Line;

• Officers arrested a man after a domestic call on Hereford Avenue;

• Officers took a private property accident report at Love’s Travel Stop;



• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues including slide offs, a stuck motorist, officers dug out an elderly person and directed traffic, etc.;

• Officers spent over three hours, along with city crews, trying to clear up a traffic jam on the hill to Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers turned a medical call on Grand Canyon Boulevard over to Life Line;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on two dogs on Hancock Avenue;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person and vehicle on Mountain Man Trail;

• Officers responded to a semi-truck stuck and blocking the road on Garland Prairie.

• Officers responded to telephone lines down on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to a mountain lion spotted in driveway on Pine Avenue, the mountain lion was gone when officers arrived;



• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, stuck motorists, stuck semi’s, slide offs, etc.;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on First Street;

• Officers turned a medical call on Grand Canyon Boulevard over to Life Line;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Garland Prairie;

• Officers assisted code enforcement with removal of a vehicle on Third Street and Hancock Avenue;



• Officers issued two citations and gave out 10 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.