Out of the past: 1930s memorial parade for soldier

Citizens honor a fallen soldier in the 1930s.

  • Originally Published: March 7, 2017 11:19 a.m.

    • Hundreds of citizens march through downtown Williams to honor a fallen soldier in the 1930s.

