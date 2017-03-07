Helgeson takes home Super Bowl prize package

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Patricia Helgeson won gift certificates from Kicks, Jeff’s at Goldies Route 66 Cafe, Clover Hill Shell, Wild West Junction and the Grand Canyon Brewery after guessing five out of five answers correctly for the 2017 Super Bowl contest in the Williams News.
