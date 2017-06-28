Updated June 29 9:30 a.m. - Goodwin fire leads to evacuations

Mayer, Ariz. -

UPDATE, Thursday 7 a.m.:

As the Goodwin Fire continues to burn, the following evacuations, pre-evacuations and closures exist, according to the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 and Noel Fletcher, public information officer on the Goodwin Fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for:

Walker

Potato Patch

Mt. Union

Blue Hills

All of Mayer

The area west of Highway 69, from Mayer to Poland Junction

Poland Junction

Chaparral Hills

Breezy Pines

Mountain Pine Acres

Dewey west of Hwy 69 excluding Prescott Country Club

Chauncey Ranch Road

The evacuation remains in place for Pine Flat

Pre-evacuations have been ordered for:

Dewey-Humboldt, including Prescott Country Club.

Orme School

"Prescott Valley is not on pre-evacuation at this time," Fletcher said.

For additional information regarding evacuations and pre-evacuations, call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at 928-442-5103, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Resources assigned to fighting the Goodwin Fire include: 6 hotshot crews, 10 Type II crews, 29 engines, 6 helicopters, 2 air attack tankers and 525 personnel.

Shelter

A shelter has been set up at the Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley off of Glassford Hill Rd.

For additional information please call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at (928) 442-5103, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closures

State Highway 69 is closed from I-17 to Hwy 169.

A Closure Order on the Prescott National Forest is in effect to provide for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Please visit the Prescott National Forest website (www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott) or Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/) for a map of the closed area.

Original story:

The Goodwin Fire was reported on June 24 at 4 p.m. southwest of Mayer in the Bradshaw Ranger District of Prescott National Forest.

The fire responded to critical weather and fuel conditions yesterday, June 27, and despite exemplary work on the ground and in the air, grew to 20,644 acres. The fire crossed State Highway 69 about half way between Poland Junction and Mayer not long after the road was closed due to heavy smoke at mid-afternoon. The section where the fire crossed Highway 69 was about a quarter mile wide.

The fire then burned about 500 acres to the northeast. A newly established mobile retardant base close to the fire provided 88,000 gallons of retardant to rotor aircraft in nine hours. That figure doesn’t include the retardant dropped by the large airtankers that were loading at a nearby airport. Fixed wing aircraft and helicopters worked throughout the critical burning period protecting threatened structures and aiding firefighting efforts on the ground.

The primary goal yesterday was to protect the communities of Pine Flat, Poland Junction and Mayer from the advancing fire. A substantial smoke column was visible throughout the afternoon, briefly growing to look like a thunderstorm cloud above the most severe fire activity. This cloud is called a pyro cumulus. This morning cold fire ash was dropping in Dewey-Humboldt.

The fire was active last night. Over 150 firefighters worked in the overnight hours to impede the progress of the fire. They encountered increased fire activity at 2:30 a.m. where the fire had crossed Hwy 69. Night crews burned out and improved bulldozer lines put in yesterday to protect Mayer. At dawn, the fire was already advancing across the ridge above Poland Junction.

The incident meteorologist has reported that a local red flag warning has been issued for today, signaling another extremely dangerous day for firefighters on the line. To date there have been no injuries on the Goodwin Fire. Fire officials have strongly reminded firefighters that their lives and the lives of the public are the most important of the many values at risk due to this extremely dangerous fire.

Today large airtankers began making retardant drops at 8 a.m. Three helicopters started work at 7 a.m. Additional helicopters will join the activity later in the day to insure continuous aircraft availability until nightfall. In addition to the heavy emphasis on structure protection, firefighters will, as conditions allow, be holding and improving fire lines on more stable parts of the fire perimeter to the west and south.

All firefighters have been warned that if any unmanned aircraft (drones) are spotted in or near the fire area, the activity is to be reported immediately and all aircraft will be grounded. In this fire environment, such a shutdown could have serious consequences. Flying drones within a temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) designated by the FAA is illegal and drone operators will be arrested and prosecuted.

Evacuations: Evacuations have been ordered for all of Mayer, the area west of Highway 69, from Mayer to Poland Junction. Poland Junction, Chaparral Hills and the Breezy Pines subdivision. The evacuation remains in place for Pine Flat. A shelter has been set up at the Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley off of Glassford Hill Rd.

Pre-Evacuation: Pre-evacuations have been ordered for Orme School, Dewey-Humboldt, Blue Hills, Walker, Potato Patch, Mt. Union and Mountain Pine Acres. For additional information please call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at (928) 442-5103, 7am – 7pm.

Closures: State Highway 69 is now closed from I-17 to Hwy 169.

A Closure Order on the Prescott National Forest is in effect to provide for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Visit the Prescott National Forest website (www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott) or Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/) for a map of the closed area.

Structure Damage: Goodwin Fire managers and cooperators have been receiving inquiries regarding structures damaged or destroyed during the first day of Goodwin Fire. It was reported that structures have been destroyed and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office personnel are working with fire officials to determine the extent of damaged structures. However, this can only be accomplished when it is safe for deputies to enter, complete an accurate assessment, and determine ownership. Efforts to expedite the release of such information is ongoing. In the meantime, the patience of those residents who have been evacuated is greatly appreciated.

CodeRed: The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office now utilizes CodeRED® as its Emergency Notification System (ENS). With this service, we can send messages to residents and businesses within minutes with specific information when an emergency or time-sensitive issue arises.

Although ENS does contain published landline phone number information by default, the Sheriff’s Office may only get landline phone data updates twice a year. This is why it is vital that you register all your

phone numbers directly to assure contact in an emergency. Please go to the Sheriff’s Office website: www.ycsoaz.gov and click on the Emergency Notification System tab or the Code Red link on the home page.

Resources Assigned:

Crews: 6 Hotshot crews, 10 Type II crews

Engines: 29

Helicopters: 6

Air Attack: 2

Personnel: 525

The public can obtain fire information via the following:

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/