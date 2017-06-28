Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo draws a crowd

The annual Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returned to Williams June 16. Ranchers and their families participated in numerous events June 16-18 at the Williams Rodeo grounds. Around 300 people are competed in the rodeo events. While the majority of the competitors are from Arizona, some came from Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Some of the highlights of the rodeo performances include ribbon roping, team roping, steer riding and wild horse racing, in which competitors saddle and ride a horse that has never been ridden before.