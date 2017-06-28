Boundary Fire nearly contained, Type 3 team takes over

Williams, Ariz. — The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 has transferred command of the Boundary Fire to Incident Commander Quentin Johnson June 27, who will assume command of the Boundary Fire.

The Boundary Fire is transitioning to a Type 3 organization because the fire has reached the established containment lines, the number of firefighting resources needed to finish repair work has decreased significantly, and the fire received rain on Sunday afternoon. These combined factors lead to the decision that a Type 3 organization is appropriate to finish the remaining repairs before the Boundary fire can be declared controlled.

Location: Approximately 17 miles northwest of Flagstaff, burning in the Kendrick Mountain Wilderness and ponderosa pine forest north and east of the Wilderness on the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests.

Closures: Closure are still in effect for several roads around the fire perimeter. Closure Order Number 04-17-16-F, includes all or parts of Forest Roads 9005, 9023C, 91, 736, 144, 171, and 193, ending at US Highway 180. All roads and trails within the fire perimeter are closed to the public. For information about highway closures please visit azdot.gov or visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Kaibab National Forest Order Number 07-17-01-F (map) and Coconino National Forest Order Number 04-17-15-F. Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect in the Coconino National Forest; the Kaibab National Forest remains in Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Trails: The following trails remain closed: Pumpkin Trail; Kendrick Mountain Trail; Bull Basin Trail and the 4th Connector Trail.

Additional information on the Boundary Fire can be found by contacting the Coconino National Forest at (928) 224-8306 or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5209/.