Williams Vikings invited to 1A Senior Bowl

Josh Sanders, Tyler Smith, Cruz Pearson and Cisco Ortiz were invited to participate in the 1A Senior Bowl June 11 in Duncan, Arizona.

Josh Sanders, Tyler Smith, Cruz Pearson and Cisco Ortiz were invited to participate in the 1A Senior Bowl June 11 in Duncan, Arizona.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 27, 2017 11:26 a.m.

    • Josh Sanders, Tyler Smith, Cruz Pearson and Cisco Ortiz were invited to participate in the 1A Senior Bowl June 11 in Duncan, Arizona. The players attended along with coaches Tiger Grantham, Dave Ernst, Tad Wygal and Jeff Brownlee. The Blue team beat the Red 46-30 in the 1A, 8-Man Senior Bowl for top seniors in 8-man football in Arizona

    photo

    Submitted photo

    Josh Sanders, Tyler Smith, Cruz Pearson and Cisco Ortiz were invited to participate in the 1A Senior Bowl June 11 in Duncan, Arizona. The players attended along with coaches Tiger Grantham, Dave Ernst, Tad Wygal and Jeff Brownlee.

    photo

    Submitted photo

    Josh Sanders, Tyler Smith, Cruz Pearson and Cisco Ortiz were invited to participate in the 1A Senior Bowl June 11 in Duncan, Arizona. The players attended along with coaches Tiger Grantham, Dave Ernst, Tad Wygal and Jeff Brownlee.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.