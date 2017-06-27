Williams Vikings invited to 1A Senior Bowl

Josh Sanders, Tyler Smith, Cruz Pearson and Cisco Ortiz were invited to participate in the 1A Senior Bowl June 11 in Duncan, Arizona. The players attended along with coaches Tiger Grantham, Dave Ernst, Tad Wygal and Jeff Brownlee. The Blue team beat the Red 46-30 in the 1A, 8-Man Senior Bowl for top seniors in 8-man football in Arizona
