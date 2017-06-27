Williams 911: week of June 28

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona Wildlife Park;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to lose dogs on Fourth Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to lose dog at McDonlads;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers took in found property on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to underage drinking at lost canyon, female transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers took report of lost cell phone at Williams Recreation Center;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local RV park, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sheepmans;

• Officers took in found property on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Raven Court;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male on Sheridan, transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers responded to an assault on Route 66, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Franklin Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Eagle Trail;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Highland Meadows.

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Pine Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Kaibab Lake, subjects told to quiet down and complied;

• Officers responded to possible child abuse on Route 66, no crime found;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Route 66, vehicle found to be stolen out of Mohave County, vehicle recovered and Mohave notified;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to dogs barking on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Santa Fe Dam, verbal disagreement parties separated;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, male arrested for criminal damage;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Railroad Avenue

• Officers responded to panhandlers on Route 66, removed from areal

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended and possession of marijuana on Route 66;

• Officers issued 10 citations and gave out 31 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.