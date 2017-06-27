Williams 911: week of June 28

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona Wildlife Park;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to lose dogs on Fourth Street;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Sheridan;
• Officers responded to lose dog at McDonlads;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;
• Officers took in found property on Fifth Street;
• Officers responded to underage drinking at lost canyon, female transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;
• Officers took report of lost cell phone at Williams Recreation Center;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local RV park, male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Sheepmans;
• Officers took in found property on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Raven Court;
• Officers responded to intoxicated male on Sheridan, transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;
• Officers responded to an assault on Route 66, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Franklin Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Eagle Trail;
• Officers responded to noise complaint on Highland Meadows.
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;
• Officers responded to barking dogs on Pine Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Kaibab Lake, subjects told to quiet down and complied;
• Officers responded to possible child abuse on Route 66, no crime found;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Route 66, vehicle found to be stolen out of Mohave County, vehicle recovered and Mohave notified;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to dogs barking on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Santa Fe Dam, verbal disagreement parties separated;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, male arrested for criminal damage;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Railroad Avenue
• Officers responded to panhandlers on Route 66, removed from areal
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended and possession of marijuana on Route 66;
• Officers issued 10 citations and gave out 31 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
