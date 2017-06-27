Story time: Williams Library hosts summer reading program

Angela Hamby reads to children at the Williams Library Summer Reading program.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 27, 2017 8:51 a.m.

    • The Williams Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading program every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

    Photo by Loretta Yerian

    Mia Larsen, and Zachery, Isaac and Landon Mitchell work on a craft at the summer reading program.

