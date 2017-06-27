Parks in the Pines 4-H cleans-up

As a community service project Parks in the Pines 4-H club helped clean up Williams Rodeo Grounds after a busy rodeo weekend June 16-18. Club members enjoyed a little sunshine and break from softball, baseball and Rodeos to lend a hand to help the community and have a little fun.
