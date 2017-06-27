Obituary: Patricia Ann Lombard

Patricia Ann Lombard (Trish) passed away June 11, 2017 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Patricia was born in Glendale, Arizona to Oliver (deceased) and Marion Duncan from Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by her husband, Angelo; sons, Jason Knox from Long Beach, California and Jeff Knox from Charleston, West Virginia. Date and location of funeral services are pending.
