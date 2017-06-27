Obituary: Jacqueline Lee Keltner

Former Williams’ resident, Jacqueline Lee Keltner, 80, passed away in Peoria, Arizona on June 22, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Montebello, California to Jacob Anton Beehler and Josephine Marie Emig.

She loved making crafts, eating out, going to the movies and playing cards with the "Old Poops". Her favorite getaway was Hawaii and she loved taking care of her husband, Kirby Joe.

She is survived by her husband Kirby Joe Keltner, and her children Jerilee Auclair (James), Brian Keltner (Lisa)), Lori Broadhead (Stirling), Jill Goodrich (Richard), Wendy Razo (Albert), 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.



Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 23121 N. 67th Ave., Glendale, Arizona, 85310 on June 29 at 11 a.m.