Grand Ole Opry returns to Williams July 1

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is holding its annual Grand Opry Night July 1.

The event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage located at 200 W. Railroad Avenue in downtown Williams. This evening promises fun for the entire family with Hee Haw type entertainment, live music, comedy, live and silent auction, raffles, food, a cake walk and dancing.

Tickets will be available at the venue. Students and seniors tickets cost $5, adults $8 and families of four or more $15.

Hotdogs, brats, water and soda will be available for sell. All proceeds go toward building Williams Habitat for Humanity’s fifth house. More information is available from Francis Mazza at (701) 361-2324.

