Community calendar: week of June 28

American Legion Post 13 hosts Fourth of July barbeque and horseshoe tournament

The American Legion Post 13 will host a barbeque and horseshoe tournament July 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public as a summer membership drive.

Shoe drive challenge extended to Aug. 1

SAVE Meant to Rescue has extended its shoe drive challenge to Aug. 1. All proceeds to benefit Save- Meant to Rescue. Collection boxes are at National Bank of Arizona, Old Trails and Safeway

VFW hosts Bingo night at St. John’s July 13 and July 27

VFW Matthew James Broehm Post 12128 will host a Bingo night at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant (Walker Hall) on the following Thursdays, July 13 and July 27. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bingo will take place every second and fourth Thursday. Participants must be 18.

More information is available by calling (928) 225-0930.

Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendars are back

For 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year, the Williams Lions Club is celebrating the 50th issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar.

This latest edition of a tradition of Williams is now available. by contacting any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. Calendars will also be available From Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 W. Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

Williams Community Blood Drive July 6

St. Joseph Catholic Church is sponsoring a Williams Community Blood Drive July 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bloodmobile in the parking lot, 900 W. Grant, Williams.

Those intererested can make an appointment by calling 1-877-UBS-HERO (827-4376) or by visiting www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: Williams).

Fourth of July free swim at Williams Aquatic Center

The Williams Aquatic Center will hold a free swim July 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The aquatic center is located at 320 W. Railroad Ave. The event is sponsored by Rod’s Steak House and Grand Canyon Deer Farm.

More information is available by calling (928) 635-3005.

Hometown Fourth of July Carnival

The Hometown Fourth of July carnival will take place at Cureton Park on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with fun for all with games, face painting, bounce house, photo booth, cotton candy, popcorn, snowcones and so much more. Tickets are 50 cents.

Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle

The Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle will take place Sept. 4 at the Williams Shooting Range. The pistol is a Ruger ® LC9s Centerfire, 9 mm, semi-automatic. Ticket donations are $5 each or five for $20. Winner must comply with all Arizona firearm laws. Tickets are available at Williams Wear, 117 Route 66, Williams. More information is available by calling (928) 848-8139 or (928) 380-6027.

Flagstaff Arts Council Fun Town Summer Circus takes place July 10 - July 28

The Flagstaff Arts Council is excited to announce the fourth annual FunTown Summer Circus Camp at the Coconino Center for the Arts July 10-28. At the camp, children and youth (ages 7-13) learn circus skills such as stilt walking, acro balance, tumbling, clowning, aerial dance, trapeze, juggling and more. More information can be found by contacting Elizabeth Vogler at evogler@flagartscouncil.org or (928) 779-2300 ext. 109.

Saturday Market

The Williams Saturday Market has begun. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66 people can purchase homemade, home baked and home grown items as well as farm fresh local eggs, produce, honey, baked breads, pastries and jewelry. More information can be found by contacting Mary at (419) 825-5745.

Nation of Patriots arrives July 13

The 2017 Nation of Patriots event will pass through Williams July 13.



Any monetary donation or auction items are appreciated for the event. More information is available by contacting Diana J. Croteau at (928) 637-4646.

The Nation of Patriots ride crosses the United States beginning on Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day.

Riders will have a veteran ceremony in Monument Park at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner fundraiser with entertainment at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction.



All monies raised in Arizona will remain in Arizona to help Veteran Families. Last year the group raised over $13,000 and helped five veteran families in Northern Arizona with much needed expenses.





VFW summer raffle

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is having its annual summer raffle “Bevy of Booty” Treasure Chest. The chest is valued at over $1,500. Chance for the chest is $5 each or 5 for $20. The chest is on display at different businesses throughout the month of June. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Zumba class Monday nights

The Williams Lions Club will hold a ‘fun’ raiser Zumba class every Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rec Center. July 3 will kick up a bit with Megan, an instructor at the Flagstaff YMCA, leading the fun. On July 4, join a flash mob dance in the street at the end of the parade.

Drop-ins are welcome, a $5 donation is requested.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.

Free American flags available

The Williams Flag Project is offering free flag, poles and brackets by calling (888) 289-7092.

Summer Saturday Artwalks

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.com at the east end. This year’s ArtWalk dates are July 8, August 12, September 9 and October 14. The Gallery in Williams throws a party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Basic Archery clinic

On Aug. 12 Coconino County Parks and Rec will host a Basic Archery Clinic. The clinic takes place at Cureton Park, 601 N. Grand Canyon Blvd. Williams from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn the basics of bows and arrows using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. No previous archery experience necessary. All archery equipment is provided. The cost is $34 for adults and $20 for youth ages eight and older. Participants must bring a lunch. Water bottle and sunscreen are recommended. More information or to register visit coconino.az.gov/RecPrograms.