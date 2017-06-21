Agencies responding to 150 acre wildfire near Tusayan

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park fire resources are responding to a wildfire located southwest of Grand Canyon Airport on the Tusayan Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

The Rain Fire is about 150 acres in size and is being suppressed by aerial and ground firefighting resources.

Resources responding include an air attack platform, one air tanker, two single engine air tankers, one helicopter, three engines, one dozer and three 20-person hand crews.

The wildfire is burning in pinyon-juniper woodlands and is creating smoke visible from Grand Canyon National Park, Highway 64 and the town of Tusayan.

No structures are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grand Canyon National Park remains open.