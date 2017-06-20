Williams Little League announces Allstars

Williams Little League 9-10 baseball Allstars were chosen June 9. Players include: John Cauthen, Jack Dent, Joaquin Godinez, Fabian Gomez Sotelo, Parker Greenough, Jace Maebe, Arturo Martinez, Mario Pedraza, John Romero, Josue Tellez, Cade Trimble and Aiden Uebel.
Williams Little League 9-10 softball Allstars were chosen June 3. Players include: Leilahni Mackay, Kai Mortensen, Anastasia Christiansen, Austin Garcia, Jaycie Dent, Lucy Pearson, Geneva Fairlie, Jessica Vazquez, Julissa Nixon, Crystal Nixon, Aspen Bond and Jessie Prosser.
Submitted photo
Williams Little League 11-12 softball Allstars were chosen June 3. Players include: Braydyn Larimore, Danna Cantoran, Kadance Orozco, Arianna Rodriguez, Shay Racher, Cayla Fritsinger, Cheznie Carter, Shaelee Echeverria, Tatiana Godinez, Jessica Zabala, Kadence Nathaly Gutierrez, Soluna Ruiz and Mikaela Mackay.
Submitted photo
Williams Little League 9-10 baseball Allstars were chosen June 9. Players include: John Cauthen, Jack Dent, Joaquin Godinez, Fabian Gomez Sotelo, Parker Greenough, Jace Maebe, Arturo Martinez, Mario Pedraza, John Romero, Josue Tellez, Cade Trimble and Aiden Uebel.
Submitted photo
Williams Little League 11-12 baseball Allstars were chosen June 9. Player include: Domitilo Ayala-Mimllan, JP Echeverria, Preston Ford, Jesse Hernandez, Tyler Jensen, Karson Johnson, Gabe Lowe, Jonathan McMahon, Ethan Michelena, Romenn Pacheco, Cody Payne, Mario Salazar and Danny Siegfried.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.