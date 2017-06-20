Williams Aquatic Center offering swim lessons through July

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Swim lessons at the Williams Aquatic Center are now available through July for children ages three to 12-years-old.

The aquatic center is offering its second block of lessons starting July 5. Morning and evening lessons are offered.

Two morning sessions are offered Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-9 a.m. and 9-9:30 a.m. Two evening lessons are offered starting July 5-July 14 and again July 18-July 28. Evening lessons are offered Tuesday through Friday from 4:30-5 p.m. and 5-5:30 p.m.

Lessons are also offered Saturday mornings from June 3-July 22 from 10-11 a.m.

Different levels are offered to students based on experience, including pre-level and level 1, level 2 (floating and strokes) and level 3 (swimming laps and strokes).

Cost is $30 for eight half hour lessons. Registration must be in person with payment in full.

Michelle Walker, coordinator of the aquatic center, said ensuring children can swim is an invaluable experience that could save their lives.

“Learning to swim is extremely important for anyone, but kids especially. They need to know how to swim and once they learn it’s something they’ll have forever,” she said.

Walker has eight lifeguards teaching lessons this season.



The aquatic center is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Public swim times are from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday — Saturday and 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Aerobics classes are offered from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Lanes are open to swim laps during swimming lesson times.

Williams Aquatic Center charges $1 for children 7-years-old and younger, $3 for students, $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and $10 for families. Seasonal and a ten punch pass are available.



Williams Aquatic Center is located at 320 W. Railroad Avenue. More information is available at (928)635-3005.