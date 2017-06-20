US 180 has reopened north of Flagstaff between mileposts 236 and 248 after visibility along the highway has increased due to reduced smoke impact from the Boundary Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Though the road is open for travel, there will be lower speed limits through the affected area as firefighting operations continue and personnel and equipment enter and exit the highway.

While the smoke impact has lessened enough to safely reopen US 180, ADOT personnel will continue to monitor visibility conditions along the highway.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.