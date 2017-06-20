Letter: Public library, Kaibab Forest offer outdoor program for Williams youth

The Williams Public Library is partnering with the Kaibab National Forest to present a series of programs to kids more than six years old to introduce them to Williams and its surrounding area. Forest Service intern Griffin Broehm will host the programs Thursday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers beginning July 29. This way children attending the summer rec program will have a chance to attend the talks.

The programs will cover different fields put to use by the Forest Service. The first will cover local archaeology, and show the kids some of the cool outdoor spots in and around Williams. The two other talks will discuss wildlife and local botany.

This is an awesome opportunity for kids to learn about the geology and archaeology, local hikes and parks, wildlife, birds, trees and plants that give Williams its unique flavor.

Once again, the programs will take place June 29, July 6 and July 13 at 3:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers. We hope to see lots of kids there.

Andrea Dunn, Williams Public Library

Griffin Broehm, Kaibab National Forest