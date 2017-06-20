Excessive heat hits northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As temperatures reach 120 degrees in Phoenix, the 90 degree temperatures predicted for northern Arizona seem relatively cool. However, residents and visitors of Williams and the rest of Coconino County are advised to be prepared for possible record heat this week.

Tips for managing hot weather According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the path to a life-threatening heat stroke follows a fairly predictable series of steps, with several warning signs along the way. Know the signs of heat illness: • Thirsty: Being thirsty signals that you’re already getting dehydrated. As soon as you get thirsty, make it a point to drink water and get out of the heat. • Heat cramps: Cramping, pain and spams in your abdominal muscles and legs signals that you losing too much water and salt. Drink water and get inside. • Heat exhaustion: Signs you are entering dangerous territory include cool, moist, pale, flushed or red skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Body temperature will be near normal, however. Get inside right away and drink half a glass of cool water every 15 minutes until you improve. • Heat stroke: During heat stroke, your temperature spikes and can damage your brain and internal organs. Signs include hot, red and dry skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing. Call 9-1-1 immediately. • Drink more water than you think you need. You will need a lot more than 8 cups of water for the day. • Car interiors can easily reach 150-plus degrees. Under no circumstances should you leave your children or pets in the car, even “for a minute.” You also don’t want to leave food or electronics in the car. Be careful not to touch any metal in the car and, if you have black leather seats, consider covering them with a towel. Invest in a windshield cover and a fabric steering wheel cover.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory has been issued for much of northern Arizona as temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s up to 7,000 feet, and reaching 102 to 109 degrees across lower elevations.

In Williams, temperatures were in the low 90s on June 19 and are expected to peak at 98 on Wednesday, June 21. The heat will gradually decrease throughout the rest of the week with temperatures forecast for the low 90s over the weekend.

The Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Grand Canyon National Park below 5,000 feet, including Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden. Forecasted temperatures in the shade range between 105 and 116 degrees.

Hotter than normal temperatures will also hit the rims, with highs of 97 degrees on the South Rim and 91 degrees on the North Rim.

The National Park Service recommends not hiking below the rim during the excessive heat warning.

In the Verde Valley, Sedona and other low-lying areas, temperatures are expected to approach or even exceed 110 degrees this week. The forecasted high for Wednesday is 114 degrees, dropping to 102 over the weekend. Prescott’s forecast is for hot weather possibly reaching 101 degrees Wednesday and dropping to 94 over the weekend.

As temperatures rise in northern Arizona, the Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) is encouraging residents and visitors in Coconino County to take precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illness.

“Extremely high temperatures are a little unusual for Northern Arizona. Many people in this area are not used to the heat and many don’t have air conditioning. Extra care is necessary when it’s this hot, especially when involved in outdoor activities,” said Mike Oxtoby, CCPHSD Deputy Chief Health Officer.

Symptoms of heat illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, weak but rapid pulse and headaches. People with these symptoms should find shade, drink water slowly and make sure they have access to adequate ventilation.

Public health officials recommend the following protective actions:

• Avoid prolonged work in the sun or poorly ventilated areas.

• Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing.

• Wear a hat and use sunscreen for outdoor activity.

• Drink plenty of water, non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic liquids.

• Never leave a child or pet in a car, even with the windows rolled down. Temperatures in the car can exceed 130 degrees within minutes.

Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Friends, relatives or neighbors are urged to check regularly on those who may be at high risk from heat related illness.

Staying in an air-conditioned area, either at home or in a public place such as a mall, library or recreation center is the most effective way to fight heat. If air conditioning is not available, pull the shades over the windows and use cross-ventilation and fans to cool rooms. Limit use of stoves and ovens to keep home temperatures lower.

Extreme heat can cause significant stress for all animals. Below are a few simple guidelines you can follow to reduce the impacts of high temperatures on pets:

• Give your pet extra water.

• Never leave your pet alone inside a car.

As much as Arizona residents seem to treat the heat as no big deal or at worst a mild annoyance, it actually can cause serious health issues.

“If you are not able to keep your residence cool, you should consider leaving your home for the day and staying with a friend, or head to a building that is air-conditioned until temperatures drop in the evening,” a Health Advisory press release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) and the county Emergency Management Department.

YCCHS officials encourage everyone to share this information with others and to check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly and live alone. Those who work outdoors should drink plenty of fluids, take advantage of shade, and take breaks.

For more tips on preventing illness and effects from excessive heat warnings, go to https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html