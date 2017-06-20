Community prayer meeting July 4 at Babbitt-Polson Stage

Photo by Ryan Williams.
A community prayer meeting will be held July 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage located behind the Williams Visitor Center on Railroad Avenue. The community prayer meeting was started in 2001 by a group of local churches. It was previously held at Monument Park. More information is available from Lucy Adams at (928)707-4161.
Comments
