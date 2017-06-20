Community calendar: week of June 21

Williams community invited to tour Kindercamp program

Kindercamp program tour takes place June 27 at 10 a.m. at Williams Elementary-Middle School, 601 N. 7th St. Kindercamp is a 20-day, 4-5 week, targeted intervention school readiness summer program designed to help children with little or no preschool experience prepare for kindergarten. The tour offers an opportunity to see the program and interact with the children in their classroom setting.



Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendars are back

For 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year, the Williams Lions Club is celebrating the 50th issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar. This latest edition of a tradition of Williams is now available. by contacting any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. Calendars will also be available From Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 W. Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

Williams Community Blood Drive July 6

St. Joseph Catholic Church is sponsoring a Williams Community Blood Drive July 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bloodmobile in the parking lot, 900 W. Grant, Williams.

Those interested can make an appointment by calling 1-877-UBS-HERO (827-4376) or by visiting www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: Williams).

Fourth of July free swim at Williams Aquatic Center

The Williams Aquatic Center will hold a free swim July 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The aquatic center is located at 320 W. Railroad Ave. The event is sponsored by Rod’s Steak House and Grand Canyon Deer Farm.

More information is available by calling (928) 635-3005.

Hometown Fourth of July Carnival

The Hometown Fourth of July carnival will take place at Cureton Park on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with fun for all with games, face painting, bounce house, photo booth, cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones and so much more. Tickets are 50 cents.

Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle

The Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle will take place Sept. 4 at the Williams Shooting Range. The pistol is a Ruger ® LC9s Centerfire, 9 mm, semi-automatic. Ticket donations are $5 each or five for $20. Winner must comply with all Arizona firearm laws. Tickets are available at Williams Wear, 117 Route 66, Williams. More information is available by calling (928) 848-8139 or (928) 380-6027.

Flagstaff Arts Council Fun Town Summer Circus takes place July 10 - July 28

The Flagstaff Arts Council is excited to announce the fourth annual FunTown Summer Circus Camp at the Coconino Center for the Arts July 10-28. At the camp, children and youth (ages 7-13) learn circus skills such as stilt walking, acro balance, tumbling, clowning, aerial dance, trapeze, juggling and more. More information can be found by contacting Elizabeth Vogler at evogler@flagartscouncil.org or (928) 779-2300 ext. 109.

VFW Post 2nd annual golf tournament

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12128 is sponsoring the 2nd annual golf tournament at Elephant Rocks Golf Course June 24. Proceeds will go to help support veterans, their widows and children. The VFW is in need of tee box sponsors, raffle items, gift certificates, 1st, 2nd & 3rd place trophy sponsors. The cost is $100. Each sponsored tee box will display a sign with sponsor’s information and acclamations. The tournament is open to all. It will be a four person best ball scramble and the cost is $70 per person if paid by June 15, $75 thereafter. More information is available from Harry at (928) 503-2133 or Vern at (928) 225-0930.

First Baptist Women’s ministry yard sale fundraiser June 24

The First Baptist Church Women’s ministry will hold a yard sale fundraiser June 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 429 W. Grant St. (across from Safeway).

It’s a great time to clean our your garage and donate the items to the yard sale. Items may be dropped off June 22 from 10 .m. to noon and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Large items, like furniture, should be dropped off the morning of the yard sale June 24. More information is available by calling (714) 917-7274.

Women of Williams’ first annual arts and crafts fair June 24

The Women of Williams’ first annual arts and crafts fair takes place June 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the parking lot in front of the stage in back of the Visitors Center. Help support the Williams community by buying up-cycled and re-purposed crafts.

Saturday Market

The Williams Saturday Market has begun. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66 people can purchase homemade, home baked and home grown items as well as farm fresh local eggs, produce, honey, baked breads, pastries and jewelry. More information can be found by contacting Mary at (419) 825-5745.

Williams Monthly Star Party June 30

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects. Everyone is welcome.

WHS 1980-1989 reunion June 23-25

Any WHS Classmates from 1980-1989 are invited to attend the reunion. A meet and greet will take place June 23rd at the Grand Canyon Brewery from 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.. On June 24, a family day and picnic will take place from 11a.m.-2 p.m. at the Willliams Recreation Center. On June 25, an Alumni Party will take place at the Sultana Theater from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. On June 25, a breakfast will take place at Grand Canyon Coffee and Cafe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. RSVP by May 31. More informatin can be found by contacting Pimi P. Barrozo- Bennett at (928) 853-7784.

Nation of Patriots arrives July 13

The 2017 Nation of Patriots event will pass through Williams July 13.



Any monetary donation or auction items are appreciated for the event. More information is available by contacting Diana J. Croteau at (928) 637-4646.