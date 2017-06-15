Wildfire on westside of Williams contained at one acre

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – At approximately 12 p.m June 15, Williams Police Department responded to a report of a wildfire on the southwest side of Williams.

According to Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon, officers found the small blaze in the forest one-fourth of a mile from Oak and 11th Streets.

Nixon said officers were unable to put the fire out and observed it spreading quickly. Williams Fire Department and Kaibab National Forest were dispatched.

According to Kaibab National Forest Public Information Officer Jackie Banks, at 2 p.m. the fire was burning grass and shrubs, and had not ignited any trees. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to less than one acre.

Four fire engines were dispatched from local agencies. A bulldozer from the Kaibab was on scene and established a fire line to keep the fire from advancing to nearby residences.

Around 2:30 p.m. a helicopter flew from the Boundary Fire on Kendrick Mountain west of Flagstaff, to assist on the Williams Fire. The helicopter dropped water from a bucket dipped into Santa Fe Reservoir in Williams to help extinguish the fire.

Nixon said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.