Williams streets under repair

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Railroad Avenue in Williams gets repairs from city of Williams street crews June 8. Repairs are being made to Route 66 and Railroad Avenue through funding provided by a private donor. Repairs are being made because of aging of the pavement.
