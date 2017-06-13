Williams Flag Project gives away 126 flags

Mayor John Moore and the Williams Fire Department are providing flags, poles and brackets free of charge to homes that request them. WFD volunteers have installed 126 flags and have six left at this time. To request a flag, call (888) 289-7092. The Williams Flag Project is open through July 1.
