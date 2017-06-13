Williams Flag Project gives away 126 flags

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

  June 13, 2017

    Photo by Loretta Yerian

    John Moede installs a flag at a Williams residence as part of the Williams Flag Project. The goal of the project was to provide free flags to the Williams community through April, May and June.

    Mayor John Moore and the Williams Fire Department are providing flags, poles and brackets free of charge to homes that request them. WFD volunteers have installed 126 flags and have six left at this time. To request a flag, call (888) 289-7092. The Williams Flag Project is open through July 1.

