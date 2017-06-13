Williams 911: week of June 14

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to dog issue on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter between customer and management;

• Officers took private property accident on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers dealt with mental health issue on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to welfare check on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at Kick’s;

• Officers arrested a female for a valid warrant on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Second Street and Sheridan;

• Officers took in found property on Fourth Street;

• Officers took harassment report on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers investigated private property accident at Rodeo grounds;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on East Route 66, vehicle vs. deer;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at RV Park;

• Officers investigated injury accident on Second Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers investigated injury accident on Slagel Street and Sherman;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison, RUOK check for elderly;

• Officers arrested a male for driving while revoked on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers took report of missing person on Third Steet, subject text reporting person;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Safeway, found private property accident where pedestrian was bumped no injury and argument ensued;

• Officers took in found property on Franklin;

• Officers attended Kindercamp at elementary school;

• Officers responded to possession of stolen property on Plum, suspect arrested for warrants and was found to be in possession of hypodermic needle with meth in it, pending charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest;

• Officers assisted DPS with bus fire on I-40, turned out to be hose that broke no fire;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard, male arrested for trespass and drug paraphernalia;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to male intoxicated passed out on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival, related to call on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of lost property at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Highland Meadows;

• Officers removed a couple sleeping and camping on city stage;

• Officers responded to trespassers on BNSF property, they were removed;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter between management and customer;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took report of harassment at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, misunderstanding handled on scene;

• Officers responded to panhandlers on Safeway property, they were removed;

• Officers assisted DPS with broke down vehicle pulling horse trailer on I-40;

• Officers took report of possible court order violation on Third Street;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66;, subject trespassed;

• Officers issued 15 citation and gave out 46 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.